Teens brought to Aurora hospital ERs after shooting at Nome Park

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Children’s Hospital Colorado has confirmed three teenaged patients who were victims in a nearby park shooting were transported to their hospital.

According to hospital spokesperson Rachael Fowler, all three are in stable condition and have been reunited with their families.

Dan Weaver, a spokesperson for UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, confirmed two patients were transported to the Aurora hospital’s emergency department.

Both hospitals are approximately one mile from the shooting location, at Nome Park.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said at least one patient, a child, needed emergency surgery and had received a tourniquet prior to being transported to the hospital. However, all patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries.