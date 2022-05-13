DENVER (KDVR) – Officers responded to a shooting that reportedly happened near 15270 East Sixth Avenue on Friday evening around 5 p.m.

According to Aurora Police, the shooting occurred near a strip mall, and when officers arrived at the parking lot, they discovered two male victims who were declared dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit are conducting the investigation and believe all involved have been identified.

Those in the area are encouraged to avoid the parking lot where this investigation is taking place.

If you have any information relating to the case, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and still eligible for a $2,000 reward.