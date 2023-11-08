DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora were investigating Wednesday night whether a gunshot victim is linked to an attempted armed robbery at a business.

A male transported himself to an urgent care center with a gunshot wound in his arm, according to the Aurora Police Department. Earlier, around 7:30 p.m., an attempted armed robbery happened at a business near East Mississippi Avenue and Ironton Street.

“We are investigating whether this incident is related,” Aurora Police posted on social media.

FOX31 arrived at the business around 9:30 p.m. and found investigators were continuing to process the scene.

The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).