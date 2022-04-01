AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman killed in a shooting on Archer Place has been identified.

Tyeisha Lynnice Daniel was shot and killed in a parking lot at the 11800 block of East Archer Place, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Aurora Police said it happened around 5:10 a.m. on March 29 — hours after Daniel’s 34th birthday. Another woman was shot and wounded.

Police asked anyone with information in the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.