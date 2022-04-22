AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said two men were shot and wounded Friday evening in Aurora.

It happened at 11th Avenue and Havana Street, according to the Aurora Police Department. They tweeted about the shooting just before 7:45 p.m.

Police said an officer applied a tourniquet to one of the men’s wounds. He was transported to the hospital “with serious injuries.”

Aurora said later that another man self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

“At this time, appears to be related,” police tweeted.

What led to the shooting was unclear, police said. The investigation was ongoing.