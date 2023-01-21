AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A nearly $42 million recreation center, financed by marijuana taxes and designed to reflect the needs and wants of an Auroran community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m., officials with the City of Aurora will hold a grand opening ceremony for the 77,000-square-foot Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse, located at 25400 East Alexander Drive.

“We are excited to open our newest recreation center and fieldhouse,” Director Brooke Bell of Parks, Recreation and Open Space said.

After the grand opening ceremony for the first indoor fieldhouse within the city, a celebration of sorts will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the new center located near Aurora Reservoir.

(Credit: City of Aurora)

“After an extensive community engagement process, the feedback received guided the creation of this exceptional facility,” Bell said. “We look forward to the community enjoying the space they helped envision for years to come.”

During the ribbon-cutting, a dedication will be made in honor of “Florescence,” the public art installation created by Adam Buente of Project One Studio, whose works are part of the center’s design.

Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse amenities

The indoor field at the Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse

(Credit: City of Aurora)

This fist-of-its-kind 77,000–square-foot center for the city of Aurora is comprised of:

A 23,000-square-foot fieldhouse with temperature controlled indoor environment Available for rent to organizations and individuals

A full-sized field with professional-grade turf This is where the first adult indoor soccer league, youth and adult lacrosse, flag football and fitness courses will take place

An 8,000-square-foot multiuse gymnasium Will be able to accommodate one main basketball court, two cross basketball courts, two volleyball courts or three pickleball courts

A 1/9-mile long track elevated above the fitness area and gymnasium

A 7,600-square-foot fitness area with state-of-the-art equipment, including: A functional fitness area An outdoor fitness space A fitness studio A large community room Party rooms A child watch area A natatorium, which in turn is comprised of: A 125,000-gallon swimming pool with a maximum depth of seven feet A spa pool with water jets A leisure pool that includes a 25-yard, four-lane lap pool, a lazy river, and a 20-foot-tall waterslide



The center officially opened on Jan. 17, but if you want to be part of the communal celebration set to mark a big moment in Aurora’s recent history, be sure to head over to the new center located at 25400 East Alexander Drive.