Aurora senior left wondering how to pay for mobile home destroyed in fire

Kathryn Wandrey, 71, lost her mobile home to a fire. Her walker is seen burned here.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Kathryn Wandrey, 71, hadn’t lived in her new mobile home in Aurora for a full year before it caught fire two weeks before Christmas.

Wandrey wasn’t at home when the fire started. Her granddaughter, Deserea Woodford, brought Wandrey under her care in the fall after Wandrey was sent to the hospital for diabetic shock and a serious bladder infection. In and out of the hospital for more than two months, news of the house fire was crippling.

“It’s devastating it really is,” said Woodford. “It’s been really hard to figure out what to do, it’s a big thing to just figure out when you’ve never dealt with this before.”

To make matters worse, the trailer wasn’t insured. Wandrey now has to continue to pay monthly rent of almost $1,000, even though the home is completely uninhabitable. The only way she can legally stop paying rent is to pay to have the trailer demolished.

“It was my house, my house, my life, it’s all gone,” Wandrey told FOX31 with a heavy heart. “I hope I get help, I just need to get it out so they don’t keep charging me.”

Woodford said she tried getting financial assistance to help her grandmother. The demolition requires a large, upfront chunk of money that Wandrey doesn’t have, since she relies monthly on Social Security checks. The family has found a contractor willing to do the job for under $3,000, which is still too much for the family.

“A lot of the resources I looked into, they won’t even look into because of the pandemic, they are overwhelmed, so it’s been hard to find resources on my own,” said Woodford.

Investigators are still looking into what might have caused the fire.

If you’d like to help pay for the costs of demolition, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.