Aurora seeking public input on restricted breed ordinance in Thursday’s virtual town hall

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora City Council’s Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee has requested public input regarding the city’s Restricted Breed Ordinance, Section 14-75 of the Aurora Municipal Code, which specifically prohibits the possession of American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier and Staffordshire Bull Terrier dogs in the City of Aurora.

A Virtual Town Hall will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., to discuss whether Aurora residents wish to retain or repeal the ordinance, and whether that should be determined by a vote of the City Council or a vote of residents.

A short survey is available for residents to provide feedback, along with more information about the ordinance.

The Virtual Town Hall will feature a panel including staff from the City Attorney’s Office and the Manager of Animal Services to address questions that have been submitted in advance by the public. Questions should be sent to animalordinance@auroragov.org by Monday, June 15.

Everyone is invited to listen in or stream the Virtual Town Hall:

To listen call 720.650.7664 using access code 146.079.342

To stream visit AuroraTV.org, the event will be recorded and posted for later viewing