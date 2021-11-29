Aurora schools close campuses for lunch as shooting investigations continue

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools began its new closed-campus lunch hour policy after shootings wounded several students near and on two campuses just before Thanksgiving break.

The district is trying to prevent students from leaving the campuses after the shootings, which left nine teenagers wounded.

“We thought that during this time period as we understand and examine what is happening with APD’s investigation, this would be a precautionary measure to close that down for a couple of weeks while we evaluate what’s happening in the community,” Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn said.

On Monday, the first day the policy was in effect, FOX31 cameras captured plenty of students off campus. Each campus is responsible for implementing its own policy.

Additional mental health counselors have also been brought in to help Aurora’s students cope with fear and anxiety.

Munn said he believes both the lack of connection with students during the pandemic and the city’s overall increase in violence are partly to blame for the shootings.

Crimes reported near high schools

The FOX31 Data Desk discovered 23 crimes have been reported in 2021 at Hinkley High School, including simple assault and battery, drugs, vandalism, robbery and weapons possession.

At Central High School, 43 crimes have been reported for the same kinds of incidents, including 14 simple assaults and three aggravated assaults.

The superintendent said the closed campus policy will last until at least the winter holiday break.