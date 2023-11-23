DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora school gathered students, staff and families prior to Thanksgiving to raise enough goods to fill an entire truck worth of goods.

Aurora Frontier P-8 organized a food and necessities drive leading up to Thanksgiving.

Aurora Public Schools tweeted photos on Thursday morning.

Aurora Public Schools food giveaway (Courtesy of Aurora Public Schools)

The school collected an estimated 500-600 pounds of goods and donated the food and necessities to SECOR Cares, a company focused on helping end suburban poverty.

SECOR already picked up the goods earlier this week and will distribute the items at its food bank in Parker, Colorado.

If you haven’t volunteered or donated this Thanksgiving, it’s not too late. There are still places in the Denver metro area that are accepting volunteers and donations throughout the weekend.

If you’re looking to give back, donate or spread holiday cheer, follow this Aurora school’s lead and sign up to participate this weekend.