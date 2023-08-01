DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora City Council has advanced a proposal to reinstate the city’s reserve police force.

The council introduced the ordinance on Monday night and voted 9-1 to advance it for final consideration. Council Member Crystal Jurillo cast the sole vote in opposition.

Before it’s final, the council will have to approve it on second reading, Council Member Alison Coombs told FOX31.

In a study session earlier this month, Council Member Danielle Jurinsky said the Aurora Police Department had requested the program. The reserve police force was dissolved in 2005.

City officials said some paramedics who work with SWAT already carry concealed weapons, and the proposal could protect the city from liability, FOX31 has reported.

The volunteer program would accept other applicants as well, city council members said. These could potentially include other city employees, retirees in good standing and former police officers from other jurisdictions in good standing.

Under the plan, medics tied to SWAT could apply to take part in a six-week training program in an effort to be certified as reserve officers.