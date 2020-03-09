Aurora repeat child rapist sentenced in Arapahoe County

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Feb. 27, Ble Ghislain Kore, 25, was sentenced a total of 18 years to life for the rape of two Aurora juvenile girls in 2018. He was found guilty on two sexual assault charges.

The crimes occurred on Sept. 18, 2018 when Kore coerced two different females from Overland High School in separate instances to get into his car. He took each girl to a remote area and sexually assaulted her.

“No sentence would have been too long for what he did. I am impressed with the courageous victims here,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “Without them, we may not have been able to hold this repeat rapist accountable.”

The incidents were investigated separately by the Aurora Police Department then connected with the similarity of the car description. The defendant’s DNA was also found on both victims.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo requested and received the maximum sentences served consecutively on all charges. “Both of these girls are survivors – they are brave and courageous,” she said in her sentencing argument. “Trial is a horrible thing for them to go through, and these girls deserve justice.”