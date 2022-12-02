AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools will begin looking for a new leader to replace Superintendent Rico Munn, whose contract expires at the end of the school year.

Board of Education President Debbie Gerkin announced the transition plans in a letter to the school community. She said under a proposed transition agreement, Munn will begin transitioning to a support role on Dec. 31.

“I am incredibly proud of the difficult and crucially important work that we have done together to accelerate learning for every APS student every day,” Munn said in the letter. “I thank the community for allowing me to serve our diverse and dynamic students.”

Munn has served for nine years and is expected to stay on through the end of the school year, according to the letter. An acting superintendent will be named within the coming weeks to lead during the second semester.

Munn will also stay on to help support the school district onboard a new superintendent in the fall 2023 semester.

The school board will vote on the transition plan on Dec. 6.