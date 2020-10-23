Aurora Public Schools: Most students grade 1 – 8 will return to remote learning

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In a special board meeting on Thursday, officials decided to return most students grades 1 – 8 back to full remote learning due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

APS is following the model used in the first quarter of the school year. Remote learning for those students will begin Oct. 26.

Pre-K, kindergarten, students with special needs, newcomer learning English language students and Pickens Technical College students will remain with in-person learning.

APS said it will make a decision by Nov. 9 on extending remote learning for high school and grade 1 through 8.