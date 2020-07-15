Aurora Public Schools delays start date, announces plans for virtual and in-person learning

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday that it is delaying the first day of school by one week.

Students in grade levels 1 through 12 will now start on Aug. 18. Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students will now begin on Aug. 24.

“As we begin the new school year, we will need additional time to provide professional development for teachers and school staff about remote learning, curricular resources, health guidelines and more,” APS said in a statement.

The district also said it is offering families in-person and online learning options.

Elementary and middle school students will be able to attend in-person classes through what APS calls a “cohort model.”

“A cohort model means that a group of students stays with the same group of peers and staff members for the entire school day,” the district said.

High school students will be able to attend half-days in school using a cohort model and block scheduling. All high school students will have some online learning.

“Currently, APS is anticipating that students in grades 9 and 10 would attend in person in the mornings and then learn remotely in the afternoons. Students in grades 11 and 12 would learn remotely in the mornings and then attend in person in the afternoons,” APS said.

Students will also have the option to do 100% online learning.

Students in grades 6-12 and all staff members will be required to wear masks.

More information on APS’ reopening plan can be found on its website.