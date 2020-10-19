Aurora Public Schools delay in-person learning for grades 9-12

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools announced on Monday the delay of in-person learning for high school students until Nov. 13 due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.
Over the last six days, the state has only had one day with new cases under 1,000. Adams County COVID-19 cases increased by 189 on Monday and Arapahoe County gained 110 new cases.
The district plans to make a decision about the following 20-day session by Nov. 9. If there is a transition to in-person learning for high school students, it would start on Nov. 16.
Specialized learning needs students will continue in-person learning, this includes students with special needs, newcomer students who are in early stages of English language development and Career & Technical education students at Pickens Technical College.
High school off-season athletic workouts will continue, per CHSSA guidance.
APS preschool through middle school continue in-person learning as they began last week but officials say they will decide by Oct. 22 if students will transition back to remote learning.