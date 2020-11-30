Aurora Public Schools considers making two schools remote-learning centers permanently

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools said it’s considering closing one of its schools and making two of its schools remote-learning centers permanently as part of its long-term Blueprint APS plan to maximize resources and money in the district.

Aurora Public Schools spokesperson Corey Christiansen said APS currently spends $21 million a year to maintain and run school buildings that are drastically utilized. Christiansen said APS is finding better ways to use that money under Blueprint APS, a long-term educational and facilities planning process.

In its Blueprint APS plan, the district is considering closing Lyn Knoll Elementary School. APS is considering shifting Century Elementary and South Middle School into remote-learning centers permanently, with the belief that some students may wish to continue with remote learning after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

In total, the district is considering closing one school, building three schools and repurposing seven school buildings — including shifting buildings into community centers and remote learning centers.

While Blueprint APS has been in the works for a while, its timeline for implementation has been sped up by the COVID-19 pandemic with enrollment decreasing at a more rapid pace.

Christiansen said APS families want more specialization through district-run schools, not charter schools. Under the proposed changes, students can enroll in magnet schools that focus more on their interests.

Aurora Public Schools will host a series of virtual town hall meetings to collect community feedback on the proposed changes. The first virtual town hall is scheduled for Monday night. Details on how to join the virtual meeting and future meeting dates can be found here.

APS will present its proposal to the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education in January.