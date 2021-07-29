Aurora Public Schools announce new COVID-19 guidelines for athletes

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools announced new COVID-19 guidelines for student athletes with the start of school right around the corner.

Prior to the start of the season, all student athletes will be required to show the school their vaccination records for verification of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The alternative is getting a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the start of the season, as well as a being tested every two weeks.

The director of the athletics for APS said he believes taking these steps are the best way to keep athletes safe.

“We recognize that because our athletes practice and compete in close proximity with one another while breathing heavily, the risk of transmission for unvaccinated athletes is heightened,” shared Casey Powell.

Student athletes will not be required to wear masks.

Read full letter:

APS Middle and High School Parents and Guardians,

As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, we would like to share health guidelines and

expectations for student athletes to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Our top priority is

ensuring that students remain safe and healthy while participating in athletics in APS. As we

shared with you on Friday, APS is committed to taking a layered approach with mitigation

strategies and we ask for your continued partnership and support in keeping our community

safe.

As a district, we want to take every precaution to minimize the risk of transmission for student

athletes. We recognize that because our athletes practice and compete in close proximity with

one another while breathing heavily, the risk of transmission for unvaccinated athletes is

heightened. In addition, research has shown that COVID-19 frequently causes severe

inflammation of the lungs, which can have long-term effects. These long-term effects would be

especially dangerous for student athletes.

COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be a safe and effective way to prevent severe illness and

reduce the risk of people spreading the virus. Vaccines have been approved for everyone 12

years or older and we encourage you and your students to get vaccinated. In order to keep our

student athletes as safe as possible, we will follow the health guidelines below for the 2021-22

school year.

Student athletes will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR be tested for

COVID-19 every two weeks while participating in a sport. APS is hosting several drive

through FREE vaccine clinics in the coming weeks. Click here for the schedule and registration

information. There are also free vaccine locations throughout the city. As a reminder, You do

NOT need to be a U.S. citizen to receive a vaccine. Providers cannot require ID before offering

you a vaccine. Also, state and local public health agencies will NEVER share your information

for any immigration or law enforcement purposes.

Prior to the start of each athletic season, students must provide their school’s athletic office with

their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the start of the season. If students are not vaccinated, they must provide proof of testing every two

weeks throughout the season to continue to participate in athletics.

Student athletes will not be required to wear masks while participating in sports. Please note

that COVID-19 health guidelines may frequently change. We will provide further details for any

future changes to our health protocols as quickly as possible.

Once again, student athletes who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take a

COVID-19 test every two weeks throughout their athletic seasons. COVIDCheck Colorado

provides FREE COVID-19 testing to Colorado residents. You can find a list of FREE testing

locations here. Please note that parents and guardians will be responsible for scheduling their

students’ COVID-19 tests and getting them to the testing locations. APS is not able to provide

testing at schools or transportation to testing locations.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to your school’s Athletic Department or visit the

APS Athletic and Activities website.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to keep our students and staff safe.



Casey Powell

Director of APS Athletics

cmpowell@aurorak12.org