Aurora Public Schools announce ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, reduces COVID-19 protocols

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools reduced COVID-19 protocols Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have declined sharply over the past few weeks.

The Tri-County Health Department voted Monday to end the mask requirement for schools.

APS said they are seeing what they called the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the pandemic.

APS said the following protocols will start Monday:

Masks will not be required, only encouraged

Masks will be required on school buses and at bus stops, regardless of vaccination states, in accordance with a federal mandate requiring face masks on public transportation and at transportation hubs

requiring face masks on public transportation and at transportation hubs All students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate at home and stay away from others for five days. Those individuals will be required to wear their masks at school for the following five days upon returning to school.

Quarantines will no longer be required for those who are exposed to COVID-19 in higher-risk activities (sports, after-school activities, field trips, etc.) or due to inconsistent mask wearing. Quarantines will only be required if an outbreak is identified in a school. An outbreak is defined as five or more positive and/or probable cases tied to an original case.

Stay home if you develop symptoms: We are asking all students and staff to continue daily self assessments. If your student develops any of the symptoms below, keep them home and get your student tested for COVID-19. APS staff should follow this same practice. Please notify your child’s school that your student is experiencing symptoms and do not send them to school. Staff should notify their supervisors and stay home.

“This transition signals a big change from our current practices. Some of us will welcome the changes and some of us will disagree. However, as we have shared throughout the pandemic, the Tri-County Health Department is our source for science-based information and guidance,” Superintendent Rico Munn shared.