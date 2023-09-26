DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit is warning the public about a scam involving contactless payment at gas stations.

APD said scammers are drilling holes into the sensor where customers tap their debit and credit cards to pay. Damaging the tap-to-pay option forces customers to swipe their card for payment.

The thieves are stealing card information with skimming devices placed where customers swipe cards.

APD is reminding customers to check for a hole drilled in the contactless payment sensor and notify gas station employees if they notice one.