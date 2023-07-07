AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A $4,000 reward is being offered after the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Aurora earlier this year.

Phoenix Day was shot and killed in the parking lot at the Town Center at Aurora mall on March 26.

Investigators said they have spoken to some witnesses, but believe there were other people in the area who saw what happened and haven’t come forward yet.

Phoenix had moved from Arizona to live with his mother and her husband shortly before he was killed. His mom, Tabatha Denney, also spoke at the news conference and pleaded for people to come forward.

When we spoke to her back in March, she told FOX31 the teen had just left for the mall with his friend and said, “I’ll see you later, mom.”

Investigators have been trying to figure out what led to the shooting and who shot him.