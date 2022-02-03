Aurora police union president fired over controversial email

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora police chief has had to request the turning in of another badge after the president of a local police union sent a revealing email to its members.

Doug Wilkinson, the president of the Aurora Police Association, was terminated from his role as a police officer on Thursday after he sent a controversial email to 235 union members on Nov. 16.

According to an Aurora Police Department news release, the email violated the city’s anti-harassment policy as well as the department’s directive regarding discrimination, harassment and sexual harassment. Five employees made complaints about the email.

The email he sent to union members, which triggered calls for the investigation, was about the consent decree between the City of Aurora and the state attorney following the Elijah McClain case. It contained complaints about the Aurora Police Department’s effort to increase the number of women and minorities within the force.

Of the city’s effort to get the department to reflect the community, Wilkinson wrote, “We could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out. You know, so we can make the department to look like the ‘community.'”

He went on to say that the department should “focus on intelligence, personal ethics, and courage, which should be our only criteria for hiring and promotion. We should only be interested in merit. but that will never do. they’re addicted to race and sex politics.”

Wilkinson had been at the department since 2002. He was working the District 3 Patrol when he was placed on paid leave for the investigation.