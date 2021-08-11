Aurora police to announce results of ‘Operation Restore’

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson will be announcing the results of a joint effort between her department, the D.E.A. and several other agencies that aimed at apprehending violent felony offenders with active warrants in the community.

Operation Restore was heralded by the Aurora Police Department with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the D.E.A., USAO and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The press conference will reveal the results of the two-week operation and will be held today, Wednesday Aug. 11, at 2:30 p.m. at the Aurora Police Headquarters. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

D.E.A. Assistant Special Agent David Olesky, U.S. Marshal David A. Weaver and 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner are expected to join Wilson on the dais and will be outlining the results of their push to get at-large threats to the community behind bars.