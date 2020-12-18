Aurora police: Suspect in deadly March shooting arrested in Florida

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in a deadly March shooting was arrested in Florida, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.

Octavius Demond Styles, 25, was arrested in Hollywood, Florida on an active homicide warrant from Colorado’s 17th Judicial District.

Styles is in custody in Broward County and will be extradited to Colorado, APD said.

The shooting occurred the evening of March 21, 2020 at the Windsor Court Apartments located in the 10900 block of East 16th Avenue.

The name of the victim — a man — was not released.