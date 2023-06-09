DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is releasing the body camera video of a deadly police shooting of a 14-year-old boy last week.

Jor’Dell Richardson allegedly robbed a vape store in Aurora and was caught in an alley behind the small strip mall. Richardson was allegedly armed when an officer shot and killed him last Thursday.

Police said there was a group of teenagers with hoodies and masks on running from them before the shooting.

This is live video from the Aurora Police Department and may contain sensitive visual and audio material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Press conference video provided by Aurora Police Department

An attorney for the boy’s family, who already viewed the body camera video, said one officer could be heard saying the word “shoplifting.” Two officers chased the 14-year-old and shot him moments later. Only one shot was fired.