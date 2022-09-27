AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An autopsy determined that a man who died after a police shooting over the weekend killed himself.

The official cause of death for Anthony Edwards is a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is suicide, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old shot himself in the head as he fled from Aurora police officers Saturday afternoon, according to a Tuesday news release from the Denver Police Department. DPD said it reviewed body camera video and conducted interviews as part of a multi-agency investigation into the incident, which spilled into Denver city limits.

Denver Police release narrative of Aurora shooting

It began around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Exposition Avenue and South Ironton Street in Aurora, when police say they spotted a suspected stolen vehicle without license plates. Officers then crossed into Denver city limits when they approached the vehicle at a gas station at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.

As he walked out of the gas station, Edwards ran away through an empty parking lot, police said. The Denver Police Department gave this narrative of what happened next:

Mr. Edwards drew a handgun and pointed it at officers, and one APD officer fired once at Mr. Edwards at this location. It is unknown if he was struck and injured at that time. Mr. Edwards continued running northbound across E. Alameda Ave. pointing the handgun at officers. Two APD officers fired a combined five rounds at this time, and simultaneously, Mr. Edwards raised his handgun to his own head and fired once. The APD officers called for an emergent EMS response, rendered aid, and followed his transport to an area hospital where Mr. Edwards was pronounced deceased. Denver Police Department

Investigators counted that one Aurora officer fired two shots and a second fired four, “striking” Edwards, and Edwards fired once, “resulting in a self-inflicted injury,” DPD said.

“The number and location of the gunshot injuries caused by officers’ gunfire is part of the Medical Examiner’s investigation,” they added.

Police said investigators confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from Denver in June. Edwards’ passenger was detained but was not arrested.

Multiple agencies will continue their review of the incident, including investigators from the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol. Findings will be presented to the district attorney for a legal review of the officers’ actions.