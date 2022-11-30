AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora said they were involved in a shooting on Wednesday night, but the suspects fled the scene and a shelter-in-place alert was issued.

There were two scenes: one in the area of Sixth and Peoria streets and another near 10th Avenue and Lima Street, where the suspects’ abandoned vehicle was found, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The suspects were believed to be armed, and police sent a Reverse 911 for neighbors to stay inside, the department tweeted just before 10:50 p.m.

While police said they opened fire on the suspects, they fled, so their conditions were unknown.

Police urged anyone who has information or who sees something suspicious to call 911.