AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 7:06 p.m. Police shot and killed a boy and took two more into custody after an armed robbery in Aurora on Thursday afternoon, according to interim Police Chief Art Acevedo.

A regional search was underway for more young males who fled the scene in a Kia minivan that had been reported stolen, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said they robbed vapes from a store near 8th Avenue and Dayton Street. The boy who police shot and killed had a semiautomatic pistol that he threatened the store clerk with, the chief said.

A sergeant with Aurora’s Gang Intervention Unit first spotted the alleged robbers in hoods and masks near the store and pursued them. He called other officers to the scene to help chase the suspects.

After a foot chase, one boy was taken into custody without incident near the store.

During the incident, police heard about another boy trying to get into vehicles in the 1300 block of Emporia Street. Police believe he was connected to the case and took him into custody.

The search continued Thursday night for the others who left the scene in the stolen Kia minivan.

The officer who shot the boy has been with the Aurora Police Department since 2017 and the gang unit since 2019, Acevedo said.

Earlier: One person was injured in a police shooting Thursday afternoon in Aurora.

Aurora Police Department does not believe any officers were injured.

Multiple police vehicles and officers are in the area around East 8th Avenue and Dayton Street, including in the parking lot of a strip mall.

No additional details have been released by police.

FOX31 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with new details as they are released, with live coverage on FOX31 News at 5 p.m.