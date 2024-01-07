DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking the public for help investigating what they believe to be a kidnapping.

Investigators are asking the public to look out for two suspect vehicles: a white 2004 to 2008 Toyota 4-Runner and a “newer” white Dodge Charger.

Police had no information about the 4-Runner license plates but said the Charger had Colorado plates.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said a woman was standing in the street near Moline Street and Cedar Avenue yelling for help. She is described as Black with a white shirt and red pajama pants.

Police said a man forced her into the back seat of the Charger. He is described as Black, 6 foot, 3 inches tall and wearing all black clothing.

Then, police said a concerned neighbor came outside to help when another man holding a handgun came out of a 4-Runner. Police described him as Black.

The two suspect vehicles both drove away simultaneously, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday around 3 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the woman, the men involved or the vehicles involved to call 911 or 303-627-3100.