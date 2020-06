AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are asking for help to find a missing, at-risk man.

Gashana, 36, functions at a 6-8 year old level and cannot care for himself, according to APD.

Gashana walked away from his home in 15500 block of east 12th on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and has not been seen since.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you see him, call 911.