AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators with the Aurora Police Department are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead.

At roughly 8:27 p.m. on June 20, officers were sent to the area near East Alameda Avenue and South Jamaica Street after reports of a shooting came into dispatch. After arriving on the scene, a man was discovered in a Volkswagen Jetta with a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital by Aurora Fire Rescue.

According to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady. He died in the hospital on June 23 as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained just a few days earlier.

Detectives with the Major Crime Homicide Unit still do not know what led up to the shooting. However, if you have an active dash camera in your car and were driving in that area around 8:27 p.m. on June 20, investigators would like to review your recorded footage.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has offered up a $2,000 reward for any tips in this case. You can submit those tips by calling 720-913-7807.