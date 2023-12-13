DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department asked the public for help regarding a suspicious incident that was caught on camera Wednesday.

Aurora police said it happened around 9 a.m. near Chambers Road and Hampden Avenue.

Police posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing what appears to be multiple people surrounding and eventually getting into a white van in a residential neighborhood. Police said there was no known license plate or direction of travel for the van.

Police asked anyone with information about the vehicle or anyone involved to immediately call their Major Crimes Homicide Unit.

Police soon said the people in the video were identified.

“We were quickly able to identify the parties involved in this incident and have confirmed everyone is safe. At this time, our investigators are still obtaining additional details,” the department posted.

Police said the department deleted the original post with the video, “as everyone is accounted for and out of privacy for those involved.”