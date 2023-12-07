DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police are seeking three people they believe were involved with an incident reported early Monday morning outside a restaurant on East Colfax.

According to police, three people were injured during the incident which was reported at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday in the 9500 block of East Colfax Avenue. One of the three suspects was identified by police as Jose Antonio Hernandez-Morataya, and police provided a previous booking photo of him.

During the incident, two people were shot and a third was physically assaulted. All three were transported to a local hospital.

Descriptions of the other two suspects were provided.

One suspect, an adult male, was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with an eyeball graphic on the front. The second suspect, another adult male, was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and red pants.

Hernandez-Morataya was seen wearing an Astros T-shirt, a black and orange jacket, and black pants.

All three of these individuals may be armed, the police department cautioned. The suspects should not be approached.

Information can be reported anonymously to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.