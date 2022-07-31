AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A parking lot was the setting of an argument that quickly turned violent early Sunday morning, and now the person that authorities believe shot two men is still on the run.

At roughly 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, Aurora Police said that officers had responded to reports of gunfire at a parking lot located at 15491 East Mississippi Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who had been shot in the lower leg and needed transport to a nearby hosptial.

A second victim had a minor graze wound from the gunfire and chose to not go to the hospital.

According to APD, the suspect fled the scene in a white Chevy Silverado and is still at large.

If you have any information that could help lead investigators to finding the person responsible, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.