AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police said a suspect is at large Saturday morning after a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police had to close Havana Street at Colfax and 14th for the shooting investigation.

Aurora police told FOX31 there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.

#APDAlert: We are investigating a shooting at Havana & E 14th Ave. One adult male victim transported to the hospital. Suspect at large. Large police presence in the area. Havana Street is CLOSED at Colfax and 14th. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/NF4zbgLNjK — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 7, 2021