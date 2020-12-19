Aurora police searching for suspect following drive-by shooting on I-225

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for the suspect in a Friday night drive-by shooting on Interstate 225 in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of I-225 just south of East Mississippi Avenue.

Police say a black Dodge Durango pulled up next to the victim’s car. Someone inside the SUV shot at the victim’s car several times, hitting the driver.

The victim pulled over. The suspect continued driving south, police said.

The victim — a man — was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

APD said it does not have a description of the suspect.

The Durango may have had temporary license plates.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.