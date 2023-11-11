DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said Saturday that it was investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.

It happened in the 1000 block of Revere Street, just east of the Lowry and East Colfax neighborhoods in Denver. APD posted about it just before 7 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officers were searching the area for the suspect, who APD said the victim knew.

The investigation is ongoing.