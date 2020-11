VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Vail are asking for the public’s help in locating a former IT director for the town who is now a fugitive after he cut off his court-ordered GPS monitoring device on Friday.

Ronald James Braden, 55, was ordered to wear at 24-hour GPS monitoring device as a condition of his release on bond from the Eagle County Detention Facility on Aug. 27 following his arrest on July 4. Braden is the former Information Technology director for the town of Vail who was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, embezzlement of public property, theft, official misconduct, forgery and assault on a peace officer.