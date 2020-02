AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old boy who ran away Monday night.

Jamie was last seen near Alameda Avenue and Ursula Way around 9:30 p.m.

He is described as:

5 feet 4 inches

160 pounds

Brown hair

Green eyes

He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray hoodie, gray jeans and black shoes.

If you see Jamie, please call 911.