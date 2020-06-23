Missing 11-year-old boy found safe in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE (2:20 p.m.) The missing boy has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared this post. This story has been updated to remove his name and image.

ORIGINAL (1:20 p.m.) Police in Aurora are asking for your help finding an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday night.

He was reported missing around 11 a.m. Tuesday, but it had been more than 12 hours since he was last seen.

Aurora police said he is considered at risk because of his age.

Police said he was wearing a gray shirt, gray camouflage shorts and black sandals.

He was riding his black and green bike in the area of East 13th Avenue and Chambers Road around 9 p.m. when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees or may have seen him is asked to call 911.