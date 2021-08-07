Aurora police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police have activated an emergency response team and are using drones to search for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Cristhian Aaron Navarro-Bueso (who goes by “Aaron”) ran away from the area of 1000 N. Cimmaron Cir. He was last seen on Friday at 10 a.m.

Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso (Photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

Nevarro-Bueso was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue swim trunks and black sandals.

Police said investigators from their Crimes Against Children’s Unit are on-scene investigating. A CBI Endangered Missing Alert has also been issued.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 303-627-3100.