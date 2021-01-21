Aurora police searching for man who sexually assaulted child

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man who sexually assaulted a child in early December.
According to APD, the incident occurred on Dec. 1.
Police say a man picked up a child from East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street. He then sexually assaulted the child.
Police described the man as Hispanic with a medium build and average weight and height. He is believed to be in his 40s and may have a mustache and short hair that is brushed forward.
He was driving a white Lincoln Navigator with a leather interior.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.