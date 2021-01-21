Aurora police searching for man who sexually assaulted child

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man who sexually assaulted a child in early December.

According to APD, the incident occurred on Dec. 1.

Police say a man picked up a child from East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street. He then sexually assaulted the child.

Police described the man as Hispanic with a medium build and average weight and height. He is believed to be in his 40s and may have a mustache and short hair that is brushed forward.

He was driving a white Lincoln Navigator with a leather interior.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

CAN YOU HELP US ID?

On 12/1 a HM in his 40's Med. build, avg hgt., w/a mustache, & short hair brushed forward sexually assaulted a child after picking the child up from Colfax/Kingston in the Whi Navigator w/leather interior. Please send tips on suspect/veh to @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/7zyxvaUyO3 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 22, 2021