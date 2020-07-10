Aurora police searching for man accused in fatal East Colfax shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man off East Colfax Avenue earlier this week.

According to APD, Master Titus Uriah Martin, 20, is wanted for first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Colfax and North Beeler Street. A 31-year-old man was killed. His name has not yet been released.

APD says Martin is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police said they have not released a photo of him due to the ongoing investigation.

“While the Aurora Police Department continues to work tirelessly to locate and safely apprehend Master Martin, we are also hopeful he will turn himself in,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.