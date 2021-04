AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department needs the public’s help locating an at-risk 14-year-old and her three-month-old baby.

Aurora PD says that Nora left home near 500 N. Dayton “around noon” with her baby, Nicole, to visit a friend and did not return.

Last names were not provided.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.