Aurora police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is searching for an SUV that was involved with a hit-and-run-crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on July 31.

Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday at the intersection of East Mississippi Ave. and Sable Blvd.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

APD is searching for a beige or white 2001 to 2005 GMC Yukon XL which may be missing the light divider on the front bumper assembly.



(Not the actual vehicle. Credit: Aurora Police Department)

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.