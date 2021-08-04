Aurora police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is searching for an SUV that was involved with a hit-and-run-crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on July 31.
Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday at the intersection of East Mississippi Ave. and Sable Blvd.
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
APD is searching for a beige or white 2001 to 2005 GMC Yukon XL which may be missing the light divider on the front bumper assembly.
If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.