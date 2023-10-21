DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora were searching for suspects in a shooting early Saturday morning that injured a man.

The shooting happened at East Bethany Drive and East Dartmouth Avenue near the border with Denver just before 1 a.m., according to APD.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The suspects were described as a man and a woman who sped away from the shooting in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.