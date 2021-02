AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are working to identify a suspect involved in a shooting Saturday night at a sports bar in Aurora.

A patron at Challengers, 12161 E. Iliff Ave., was asked to leave and then shot a security guard for the bar. The security guard was transported to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

