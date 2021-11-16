Aurora police release photos of suspect vehicles in drive-by shooting near Central High

Two suspect vehicles involved in a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two vehicles are suspected to be involved in the drive-by shooting near Aurora Central High School that sent six students to the hospital on Monday.

Aurora Police Department released these photos and is asking the public to help identify them.

The victims are between the ages of 14 and 18. Aurora Central High School, which is located at 11700 E. 11th Ave., had the perimeter of the school secured by police after the shooting. All the victims are students at the high school.

Aurora Reward Fund is offering an additional $5,000 reward to the existing $2,000 from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for a total of $7,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

