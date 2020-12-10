Aurora police release body cam footage after woman says officers ‘jumped’ her

A still from body-camera footage showing an incident involving Alexandra Stevenson in Aurora. Credit: Aurora PD

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday evening showing an incident in which a woman claimed officers “jumped” her.

Alexandra Stevenson, 24, posted a picture of herself with facial injuries. The caption said, “I really got jumped by @AuroraPoliceDepartment.”

According to APD, about 11:12 p.m. on Dec. 7, dispatchers received multiple calls from residents of the Cambrian Apartment Complex at 15601 E. Caspian Cir.

Callers reported Stevenson was threatening to shoot people and had been honking her horn for 20-30 minutes because she was upset that someone had parked in her reserved spot. The honking can be heard in the background of the 911 calls posted by APD.

APD says Stevenson refused officers’ demands to exit her vehicle. She was in possession of a handgun.

“The decision was made to remove her from the vehicle due to the fact the officers had information she was in possession of another weapon. Ms. Stevenson received asphalt scrapes to one side of her face when she was removed from the vehicle to the ground,” APD said.

According to police, Stevenson was then placed in handcuffs and evaluated at the scene by medical professionals.

In the 15-minute video, Stevenson tells an officer that she called the apartment complex and the tow company prior to causing a disturbance. She said she had her gun because people were approaching her and she may have needed to defend herself.

Stevenson received a summons for disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

She said she would not respond to media inquiries until she hired an attorney.

APD said it is committed to transparency and restoring the community’s trust. It encouraged residents to learn more about Chief Vanessa Wilson’s “A New Way” plan online.

The video released about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is below. Police said it will release additional footage later Wednesday night via the APD YouTube channel.