Aurora police: One injured in shooting during Juneteenth celebration at park

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was injured in a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration at a park in Aurora on Friday evening, police said.

The Aurora Police Department said the shooting occurred at Rocky Ridge Park, which is at the corner of East Mississippi Avenue and South Lewiston Street.

According to APD, the injured person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police are working to gather information about a suspect.

The victim’s age, gender and name have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.